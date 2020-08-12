Menu
David Michael Camacho didn’t count on prison phone calls being monitored when he asked his mother for a favour in the middle of a call.
Crime

Prisoner’s sneaky tactic using jail phone line

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
12th Aug 2020 6:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Appearing at Richlands Magistrates Court on Wednesday via video link, Camacho was handed another short prison term for using the prison phone line to set up a conference call for another inmate.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Noel Pedersen said Camacho phoned his mother at 8.50am on September 5 last year using Brisbane Correctional Centre's phone line.

He asked his mother to conference the conversation and use a different phone to call another person.

Camacho then invited another prisoner onto the phone to talk.

The phone call was monitored by corrective services and Camacho was served with a notice to appear on July 1.

Defence lawyer Jane Bruxner said Camacho was only attempting to help another prisoner get in touch with a family member.

She asked Magistrate Stuart Shearer not to record a conviction.

"Why would there be no penalty for an offence committed in custody? Offences by prisoners have to be deterred," Magistrate Shearer said.

"Prisoners can't be allowed to be contacting anyone they want because of many circumstances."

Camacho received a one month jail term with immediate parole eligibility.

Originally published as Prisoner's sneaky tactic using jail phone line

