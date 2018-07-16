Pristine conditions called for busy weekend for coast guard

The Coastguard's vessel towing three other vessels on the weekend.

CARPARKS were full to the brim at Rosslyn Bay Harbour over the weekend with pristine conditions making for ultimate boating weather.

Yeppoon Coast Guard flotilla commander, Jim Warren said despite the huge 4.2m tides over the weekend, boaties were careful with only a handful of vessels getting into strife.

Crews were tasked to a boat near Barron Island yesterday afternoon that broke down after a day on the water.

The skipper managed to re-start with his auxiliary motor and crews escorted the vessel back to Rosslyn Bay harbour.

Mr Warren also said crews got a call around 8pm last night to assist a boat near Perforated Island.

The vessel had reportedly broken down and needed towing, so a crew was sent on the 50km trip.

After reaching the destination, crews realised the vessel was not there and radioed through to the tower.

Despite several attempts to contact the boatie in trouble, crews could not get in touch with them.

On their return at 11pm, crews found the man had managed to start his boat and proceed to shore without notifying the coast guard.

Mr Warren said the man reportedly had communication issues that hindered radio transmission.

Despite a handful of rescues, Mr Warren said the weekend on the water was "beautiful".