Private emergency department turns two

MATER Rockhampton’s emergency department celebrates its second birthday this week.

The private emergency care company opened its doors to patients across Rockhampton in 2018 and now provides up to 30 presentations a day.

Nurse Unit Manager Joyce Jaquet said no two days were the same for the regional emergency department.

“On any given day, we may see someone who needs cardiac care all the way through to providing a plaster for a broken bone,” she said.

“It is really rewarding to be the first point of care for people within our community with a big part of our day based on building genuine, caring connections with people by helping them in their time of need.”

Executive Officer Sue Thurbon said the opening of the emergency department improved local health care.

“The opening Mater Rockhampton’s Emergency Department meant filling a much-needed gap in health care for our Rockhampton community,” she said.

“We are providing people in some of Queensland’s more remote regions with the same level of private healthcare available in our major cities, with highly-trained and experienced emergency specialists, and on-site radiology and pathology services.”

Central Queensland Regional Executive Director Gerard Wyvill said Rockhampton was better off with private health care.

“Private emergency departments play a critical role in regional Queensland communities to provide exceptional medical care that is accessible to anyone, regardless of their location,” he said.