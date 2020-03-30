Prize money cuts for sale races but not all gloom

Jockey Justin Stanley, a regular rider at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park, pictured here with Static Lift, won the 2019 Capricornia Yearling Sale aboard the Ben Currie trained Good Humour.

Jockey Justin Stanley, a regular rider at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park, pictured here with Static Lift, won the 2019 Capricornia Yearling Sale aboard the Ben Currie trained Good Humour.

HORSE RACING: It seems Rockhampton racing is not immune to coronavirus confusion.

On Saturday, Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon was reported saying the RJC would guarantee horses bought from this year’s Capricornia Yearling Sale would run for $125k prize money, plus applicable QTIS bonuses, in the 2021 CYS 2YO Classic - “identical” to the purse of this year’s race.

But on Sunday, Racing Queensland announced a prize money cut for this year’s 2YO Classic race from $125k plus QTIS bonuses, to $75k plus bonuses.

RQ also revealed a prize money reduction for this year’s CYS 3 & 4YO Championship from $75k plus QTIS bonuses, to $50k plus bonuses.

This cast some uncertainty over the RJC guarantee previously given by Mr Fenlon, but today the CEO provided clarity after being contacted by The Morning Bulletin.

“The prize money for the 2020 race series has been adjusted, yes,” Mr Fenlon said.

“The reasoning is that the majority of trainers and owners outside of this Central zone weren’t keen on the fact that their horses had to be sent to a trainer in this zone by midnight last night (Sunday), meaning they would be here for some nine odd days prior to the race, without their current trainer. RQ agreed to a compromise.”

Mr Fenlon today confirmed that in relation to the 2021 ­Capricornia Yearling Sale race series, all prize money would revert back to the normal format - $125k plus QTIS bonuses for the 2YO Classic, and $75k plus QTIS bonuses for the 3 & 4YO Championship.

“The RJC along with RQ will ensure the funding of the same,” Mr Fenlon said.

“This is a must and by doing this, vendors and buyers can have every confidence in the CYS 2020.”

Mr Fenlon said buyers should also be aware that yearlings purchased were able to be shipped throughout Queensland.

“So for example, if I buy a horse online off Raheen Stud, Warwick, I am able to transport that yearling back to Rockhampton for breaking in, etc,” he said.

The RQ compromise, specific to the 2020 CYS race series, includes the programming of two additional races over the spring/summer.

They are:

- Capricornia Sale Guineas, QTIS 3YO Plate, 1200m (for eligible 2019 sales graduates). Prize money of $75k plus QTIS bonuses.

- Capricornia Sale Championship, QTIS 4YO & 5YO Handicap, 1300m (for eligible 2018 and 2017 sales graduates). Prizemoney of $50k plus QTIS bonuses.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Capricornia Yearling Sale will be run as an online action via the Bloodstockauction.com platform.

The auction is set to open at 9am on Wednesday, April 8, and run to 7pm on Thursday, April 9.