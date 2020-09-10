Pro riders to battle for crown at rich Rocky event

Jay Wilson will be among the Yamaha contingent heading to Rockhampton for next month's King of Capricorn at Six Mile Raceway. Photo: iKapture/Greg Smith

MOTOCROSS: Some of the country’s best pro riders will rev into Rockhampton next month, vying to be crowned the King of Capricorn.

The Rockhampton and District Motocross Club will host the two-day event, which boasts a prize purse of $20,000.

To be held on October 3 and 4 at Six Mile Raceway, it has attracted the support of Yamaha Motor Australia and the Japanese manufacturer will be sending its factory supported riders who will all be keen for a share of the cash.

The Yamaha contingent includes Kirk Gibbs, Jay Wilson, Aaron Tanti, Jesse Dobson as well as Blackwater’s Levi Rogers and Japanese star Kota Toriyabe.

There will be competition in classes from seven year olds through to veterans and the program will culminate in the feature race – the King of Capricorn.

That will be a showdown between the top 30 riders from the MX1 and MX2 classes and the top five from each of the clubman classes.

RADMX treasurer and race secretary Debbie Dark said it was an exciting development for the sport and the region.

It was particularly welcome after the Australian junior nationals, which were to be hosted by the club in the same week, were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Dark said planning for the event started just three weeks ago after Mike Ward from Yamaha approached the club with the idea.

“The major series for all the pro riders have been cancelled for the year because of COVID,” Dark explained.

“The riders were desperate to race and with a lot of the best riders based in Queensland, the support of the Central Queensland business community and plenty of sponsors within the motorcycle industry, we have been able to put together the King of Capricorn.

“It will be the biggest prize money on offer in Australia for a motocross event for 2020.”

Dark said the event would attract more than 200 riders and interest was running hot.

Nominations opened at noon on Wednesday and within hours there were more than 100 entries.

Pro riders attending would also be mentoring the junior riders over the weekend, offering free coaching tips and handing our encouragement awards.

Dark said entry would be free for spectators so they could witness some of the sport’s best in action.

“We have a great facility in the Six Mile circuit and its extremely popular with the riders so we look forward to hosting a great event and seeing the people come out and watch some amazing racing by Australia’s best,” she said.