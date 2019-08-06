Pro wakeboarder fronts court for striking policewoman

Mathew John Hasler, 26, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to twice obstructing police after he was refused re-entry to a Maroochydore venue.

A WORLD champion wakeboarder who hit a policewoman in the face while drunk on a night out has learned how costly drinking could be.

Police saw Mathew John Hasler, 26, push security staff who kicked him and his father out of the Post Office licensed venue in Ocean St, Maroochydore on June 8.

Hasler, now a medicinal marijuana horticulturalist, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday to twice obstructing police officers and resisting an authorised person after being refused entry to the premises.

Ahead of proceedings, prosecutor James Allen revoked a more serious charge of assaulting a police officer.

Mr Allen told the court Hasler was intoxicated when he continued to try re-enter the venue, and fell to the ground when he was pushed by security.

Police intervened, and Hasler pushed an officer before they attempted to handcuff him.

Mr Allen said when police tried to put a second pair of handcuffs on Hasler, he struck a female police officer in the face with his unrestrained arm.

The court heard this caused her immediate pain to the face and eye and was the subject of the second obstruct police charge.

Hasler spent 10 hours in the watchhouse before he was granted bail.

Counsel for the defence, Martin Longhurst, told the court his client was from "good stock" and was a world-champion wakeboarder previously featured on ESPN, with tours of Canada and the US under his belt.

Mr Longhurst said a broken back in 2015 curtailed Hasler's career, and his client now worked in the heavily-regulated field of medicinal marijuana.

"He is now at a point in life where one wrong night on the drink can potentially impact his whole career," Mr Longhurst said.

He told the court on the night of offending, Hasler was under the misconception he was allowed back in once his father, a successful Cairns businessman, was booted from the club.

He told the court Hasler was concerned for his back injury during the physical scuffle with security and police officers.

Mr Longhurst said once sobre, Hasler sought a face-to-face apology with the officer he injured and had tendered an apology to the court.

Hasler fronted court with an unblemished criminal history, and Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin accepted his behaviour was stupid and "out of character".

"I hope you're ashamed of hitting an officer," Mr McLaughlin said.

"You're obviously a person with some real potential given your elite sporting prowess," he said, and added he usually saw "pests" and "drunken yobbos" front court for Hasler's charges.

Hasler entered into a $500 bond to be of good behaviour for one year, with no conviction if he does not reoffend in that time. He was further ordered to pay $500 compensation to the victim officer within three months.