Probation for drunk assault on table, publican and cops

A WOMAN who resisted attempts by a publican to remove her from a licensed premise and then resisted arrest has failed in having her charges dismissed.

Tyanne Tara Blake, 30, pleaded not guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 17 to one count of contravening the direction of a police officer, one of obstructing police and two of assaulting police.

She did plead guilty to many charges in relation to her offending at the Gracemere Hotel on the afternoon of May 17, 2017, which included failing to leave a licensed premise, damaging a table and stealing a bottle of rum.

Magistrate Cameron Press, after a day-long hearing in January, reserved delivering a decision for the not guilty charges and handed the decision down of guilty to all four charges on February 20.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Blake had been drinking at the Gracemere Hotel when licensee Gavin Pitts approached her and asked her to leave due to her behaviour.

"He had arranged for the courtesy bus to take her home,” she said.

"As they reached the door, she attempted to push past him. He then had to restrain her... once outside, he released her into the bus.

"Shortly after getting into the courtesy bus, she ran into the bottle shop and remained there for a time.”

Ms King said Blake grabbed a 700ml bottle of OP Bundaberg rum before leaving the shop and re-entering the hotel and hit the bottle against the top of a table, causing dents in the table and finally smashing the bottle.

During the hearing, the court heard evidence from Gracemere police officer Constable Morgan Millington, the arresting officer, and his partner, Constable Jordan Singleton.

The pair started their shift at 4pm on the day and were given a theft suspect description of a blonde-haired woman dressed all in black.

They found Blake sitting on the ground outside Gracemere Public School.

When they arrived, Constable Lleam Rees was asking her to state her name. Blake responded she wouldn't tell him as she continued to smoke a cigarette.

Cons Millington intervened and Cons Rees backed away as police attempted to find out Blake's name.

While Blake did tell Cons Millington her name when he first approached her, she declined to give him the correct spelling of her name and her address.

Blake's defence lawyer Jack Blackburn had argued that the contravene direction arrest was unlawful based on the fact Blake had given her name to police.

However, Mr Press found that police do have this power in prescribed circumstances and this case was one of those special circumstances.

Mr Blackburn had argued if the contravene direction arrest was deemed unlawful, then the following charges of obstruct and assault were in self-defence.

Body-warn camera footage and CCTV footage played at the hearing showed Blake resisting arrest, dropping her weight and kicking the officers at various times.

Blake was verbally and physically abusive towards the officers while they accompanied her to the police car, transported

her to the Rockhampton Watch House, accompanied her to a cell and then re-entering the cell to

pick her up off the floor

and help her to the cell's seat.

Mr Press ordered Blake to a 12-month probation order, banned her from the Gracemere Hotel for 12 months and to pay $40 restitution for the rum.