Probe into alleged rail line environmental breach concludes

Photos along the rail line at Gunn Creek. Picture: Mackay Conservation Group

An investigation into alleged “serious pollution and environmental damage” on the Carmichael mine rail corridor has concluded adequate controls are in place.

The Office of the Coordinator-General was investigating sediment and erosion controls after Mackay Conservation Group alleged in February that conditions imposed on the North Galilee Basin Rail Project to protect nearby waterways from contamination had been breached.

The group alleged this was because Bravus Mining and Resources had failed to properly prepare construction sites on the rail corridor for the wet season.

Bravus immediately rejected the allegations and handed over information about its erosion and sediment control measures once it was sought.

A spokesperson for The Office of the Coordinator-General said the investigation included a site visit from Coordinator-General office team members and independent consultants Water Technology.

In a report Water Technology prepared, it was suggested two control measures did need further improvement.

“The report found adequate erosion and sediment control measures are in place but can be further improved in two areas,” the Coordinator-General’s spokesperson said.

“Contractors need to avoid conducting work in waterflow areas during the wet season and they must ensure control measures are completed prior to closing down worksites during the wet season.

“The Office of the Coordinator-General has specified the improvements which Bravus and their contractors need to put in place.

“There will be continuing monitoring by the Office of the Coordinator-General to ensure full compliance.

“If the required improvements are put in place there will be no statutory enforcement steps taken.”

Photo at Serpentine Creek. Picture: Frontline Action On Coal

In the report, it was noted the conservation group’s photos were taken following high rainfall and flooding.

“ESC measures are not intended to cater for flood events, and it would be impractical to do so,” the report read.

“We acknowledge construction activities within waterways should not be undertaken during the wet season where possible, which is reflected in the (control measures) prepared for the project.

“We also note however that the SDA approval conditions do not prohibit works in waterways from occurring during the wet season.

“The rail network is located within the sub-tropics where flooding is commonly expected every year.

“The potential for flooding of the construction site due to significant rainfall events was a well-understood risk to the construction project.

“As is typical on major construction projects, there was room for improvement however no systemic fundamental issues were observed.

“Further, discussions with (the team on-site) indicated they were motivated to make improvements to site performance with respect to (erosion and sediment control) matters.”

A Bravus Mining and Resources spokeswoman said allegations the company had breached environmental control measures was “the latest tactic in a decade-long misinformation campaign by the anti-fossil fuel movement in Australia to undermine the reputation of the Carmichael Project and halt or delay its construction”.

“We have received the investigation results from the Coordinator General which has confirmed the adequacy of the erosion and sediment control measures in place at Carmichael Project sites,” she said.

“As part of the investigation the Coordinator Generator provided a number of recommendations and we will put these measures in place as suggested.

“Bravus takes our environmental obligations seriously and we have erosion and sediment control measures in place at our construction sites to ensure we comply with our environmental approvals for daily operations and extreme weather events.

“The Carmichael Project has some of the strictest environmental conditions ever imposed on a mining project in Australia.

“Bravus holds over 100 environmental approvals, and manages thousands of conditions and commitments to the environment.

“Our environmental plans and strategies were prepared by experts with many of these plans also reviewed by third-party specialists.”

Mackay Conservation Group did not respond by deadline.

