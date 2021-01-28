Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Probe into suspected quarantine breach at Coast hotel

by Kirstin Payne
28th Jan 2021 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

HEALTH officials are investigating a possible COVID-19 quarantine breach at a Gold Coast hotel in which a person allegedly left confinement to visit a convenience store.

According to an email sent to local health workers, a man under lockdown at the Voco Hotel in Surfers Paradise this month left his taxi to visit a 7-11 while still in the two-week quarantine period.

The Voco hotel in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Jerad Williams
The Voco hotel in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

 

The email sent to staff said police were investigating. When asked for comment, police referred the Bulletin back to Queensland Health.

More to come.

 

 

kirstin.payne@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Probe into suspected quarantine breach at Coast hotel

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 gold coast health quarantine breach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Forgery: Unlicensed driver sends dodgy documents to police

        Premium Content Forgery: Unlicensed driver sends dodgy documents to police

        Crime The CQ woman provided police a forged document, claiming it to be a special hardship order allowing her to drive while disqualified.

        Toyota driver reported “swerving all over” coastal road

        Premium Content Toyota driver reported “swerving all over” coastal road

        News Witnesses saw her driving dangerously around 9.30am

        Rockhampton business success: 10 years on and a new office

        Premium Content Rockhampton business success: 10 years on and a new office

        Business ‘It’s really opened up the next step in our business.’

        Four involved in truck crash between Rocky and Gladstone

        Premium Content Four involved in truck crash between Rocky and Gladstone

        News Two people were admitted to the Rockhampton Hospital last night