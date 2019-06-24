Problem halts sales of popular Toyota models

TOYOTA has ordered dealers to stop selling some versions of popular models including the new RAV4.

Technicians are inspecting RAV4, Camry, Corolla Hatch and Prius models for potential brake flaws.

Lexus' ES sedan and UX SUV are also affected by the issue.

All of the vehicles are available with 1.8 or 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid engines, but Toyota won't say whether the issue is specific to hybrids.

The cars have not been recalled, but spokesman Orlando Rodriguez says they will be subject to a "temporary sales stop, as a precautionary measure, to ensure consistency of manufacturing among those vehicles".

"Toyota has identified that brake-related parts may require inspection and has therefore ordered a sales stop of selected vehicles," he said.

"A pre-delivery inspection will be conducted prior to sale to avoid any inconvenience to customers."

Automotive website Motoring.com.au first reported that the issue affected hybrid examples of the new RAV4 SUV.

Toyota would not confirm whether the problem is restricted to cars with hybrid power, or how many cars are affected.

In May, one in six Toyotas sold was a hybrid. About 60 per cent of RAV4 and Camry sales - and 45 per cent of Corollas were hybrid.

Toyota’s Camry Ascent Sport hybrid shares its engine with the new RAV4.

Rodriguez wouldn't elaborate further on the braking issue.

"This is a precautionary measure only at this stage and we are in the process of investigation," he said.

"Vehicle inspections have commenced and we will provide further details on expected completion timing and the subsequent lifting of this sales stop, as soon as possible."