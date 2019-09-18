Menu
Police intercepted Keelan Wade Hayes on a motorbike in Norton Street, Mount Morgan.
Problem motorbike taken off the road

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
18th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
MOUNT Morgan police might not be getting so many calls about a problem motorbike in Norton Street after Keelan Wade Hayes fronted court on Wednesday.

Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard that police had received complaints and following those, had intercepted Hayes, 34, driving a blue and white Yamaha motorbike on Norton Street on August 4.

On Wednesday the court was told that Hayes had never held a licence. He pleaded guilty to driving unlicenced as well as driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He was fined $850 and disqualified from driving for three months.

keelan wade hayes motorbike mount morgan rockhampton magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

