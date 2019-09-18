Problem motorbike taken off the road

MOUNT Morgan police might not be getting so many calls about a problem motorbike in Norton Street after Keelan Wade Hayes fronted court on Wednesday.

Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard that police had received complaints and following those, had intercepted Hayes, 34, driving a blue and white Yamaha motorbike on Norton Street on August 4.

On Wednesday the court was told that Hayes had never held a licence. He pleaded guilty to driving unlicenced as well as driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He was fined $850 and disqualified from driving for three months.