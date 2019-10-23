Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Yeppoon resident has called for more police patrols and harsher penalties for drivers caught speeding on Tanby Rd.
A Yeppoon resident has called for more police patrols and harsher penalties for drivers caught speeding on Tanby Rd.
News

Problem road: Tanby Rd a ‘Racetrack for hoons’

Maddelin McCosker
23rd Oct 2019 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TIRED of hoons and reckless drivers making the road a danger for others, one Yeppoon local has asked for police increase their patrols and fines on one trouble road.

In an SMS to The Morning Bulletin, A.W. from Yeppoon has brought the safety of Tanby Rd into the spotlight again this week following a crash that saw a mum run off the road to get out of the way of an overtaking vehicle.

Read the full SMS below:

Amber Watson from her hospital bed in Brisbane awaiting surgery
Amber Watson from her hospital bed in Brisbane awaiting surgery

“Should be more police patrols on Tanby Rd. It’s just a racetrack for hoons. How the school bus drivers put up with a bus load of kids l will never know. Twice daily trying to get the students safely back and forward on the impossible time table they have to keep is unbelievable. With prep age to year twelve its no wonder they become nervous and can’t eat a meal for a couple of hours when they get home. There needs more police patrols and bigger fines. Driving that road every day the bus driver’s need a medal. Most P Plate drivers have not a minute to wait. The only way to teach them is after two fines. I reckon take keys then impound car for couple of months and when they get it back if they reoffend crush it cause they just never learn. More speed patrols pls.”

sms tanby rd tmbcrash tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    WATCH: Police continue to hunt Foodworks bandits

    premium_icon WATCH: Police continue to hunt Foodworks bandits

    News CCTV reveals the two bandits who robbed a Rocky Foodworks, one armed with a meat cleaver

    Fright of my life: ‘I thought I was going to die’

    premium_icon Fright of my life: ‘I thought I was going to die’

    News Pat Eastwood speaks about his car accident at Yeppoon on Tuesday.

    COURT: 25+ people appearing today

    premium_icon COURT: 25+ people appearing today

    News See the full list of people appearing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    ‘It’s the only option we have’ Mum’s last resort

    premium_icon ‘It’s the only option we have’ Mum’s last resort

    News Regional location has 12-year-old out of reach from vital services