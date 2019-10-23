Problem road: Tanby Rd a ‘Racetrack for hoons’

TIRED of hoons and reckless drivers making the road a danger for others, one Yeppoon local has asked for police increase their patrols and fines on one trouble road.

In an SMS to The Morning Bulletin, A.W. from Yeppoon has brought the safety of Tanby Rd into the spotlight again this week following a crash that saw a mum run off the road to get out of the way of an overtaking vehicle.

Read the full SMS below:

Amber Watson from her hospital bed in Brisbane awaiting surgery

“Should be more police patrols on Tanby Rd. It’s just a racetrack for hoons. How the school bus drivers put up with a bus load of kids l will never know. Twice daily trying to get the students safely back and forward on the impossible time table they have to keep is unbelievable. With prep age to year twelve its no wonder they become nervous and can’t eat a meal for a couple of hours when they get home. There needs more police patrols and bigger fines. Driving that road every day the bus driver’s need a medal. Most P Plate drivers have not a minute to wait. The only way to teach them is after two fines. I reckon take keys then impound car for couple of months and when they get it back if they reoffend crush it cause they just never learn. More speed patrols pls.”