PROBLEM SOLVED: Rockets sign a three-point marksman

Ipswich Force basketballer Josh Spiers has been one of the "great characters'' in this year's state league side.

BASKETBALL: ROCKHAMPTON Rockets are confident they have filled a big hole in their roster with their latest signing of ex-Ipswich player Josh Spiers for the maiden NBL1 season.

Coach Neal Tweedy and general manager Wade Rebetzke are confident the new recruit will boost the team’s three-point range that has otherwise plagued the side in years past.

“(We) wanted to go and find someone that can shoot the ball extremely well from the perimeter,” Rebetzke said.

Wade Rebetzke, Rockhampton Basketballs general manager

“This is where the game is heading – to be able to play at the three-point line is so crucial,” Tweedy explained.

Standing at 6ft 7inches, shooting at 40 per cent from three and hitting 90 per cent from the free-throw, it’s easy to see how utility shooting guard/forward Spiers will be able to fill that hole.

“We were looking for elite three-point shooting and he’s a guy that can certainly do that,” Tweedy said.

Tweedy said the search for their new three-point marksman started straight after the final bell of 2019.

Ex-Ipswich Force basketballer Josh Spiers.

“We looked at every player in the league – that’s what we do each year before we go through recruitment when we want to fix the problems we have,” he said.

“We’ve been working on this stuff since the season finished.”

Spiers comes off the back of two QLB seasons and two top-tier US college ball seasons for San Marcos and Loyola Marymount University.

Tweedy hopes with Spiers’s height, he will make a good utility player in and out of the paint while mixing well with fellow tall, ex-Boomer Todd Blanchfield.

Management were also reassured by his good understanding of the QBL, and his reputation of being a ‘great culture guy’.

All of which is part of a broader Rockets’ plan to create “a team with great size” to face down the new horizons of the NBL1 comp.

“Our crowd loves to see high scoring games and he’s very athletic – so he’s definitely going to bring that excitement,” Tweedy said of Spiers.

Rockets coach Neal Tweedy.

“Those sorts of players bring rebounds, offensively and defensively.”

Tweedy felt Spiers may have flown under the radar during his time at the Force which finished fourth from the bottom last season.

“He was a player that probably wasn’t getting identified, and he’s probably looking for another opportunity and we feel like we can offer that to him.” Tweedy said.

Rockhampton Rockets will start preseason training on April 19 with every intention of gunning for the top spot.

“If you haven’t got that goal at the start of the season you might as well not be in the league,” Tweedy said.

“It’s always our goal and we don’t hide from that fact.”

This marks the third signing for Rockhampton Basketball in two days after it was announced yesterday that American-Samoan Twins Geraldynn and Geralynn Leaupepe will be joining the cyclones after their respective US college and European seasons.