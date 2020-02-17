Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Problem that’s causing recession concerns

by Sophie Elsworth
17th Feb 2020 5:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A strong jobs market has helped keep Australia free of recession for nearly 30 years despite productivity taking a turn for the worst, a new report has revealed.

The Productivity Commission's new report, Productivity Insights February 2020 released today, showed strong trade has enabled incomes to outgrow productivity over the past two decades.

The report highlights Australia's recession-free running streak spanning 28 years and said it's "a record that is the envy of policymakers" worldwide.

A strong jobs market has helped keep Australia free of recession for nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied
A strong jobs market has helped keep Australia free of recession for nearly 30 years. Picture: Supplied

It said Australians have not experienced a recession since the 1990-91 financial year which is before about 40 per cent of the Australian population was born.

However it also explains the slide in the nation's productivity has happened for the first time since the mining boom.

The report said, "sustained weakness in productivity data is rightly cause for concern".

Labour productivity and multifactor productivity dropped in 2018-19 by 0.2 and 0.4 per cent respectively, coinciding with similar productivity slowdowns in other advanced economies since 2005.

The report found wages growth have been weak since 2012-13, for reasons including slowing labour productivity growth, consumer price inflation outpacing producer price inflation and the labour share of income continuing its decline.

It showed there has been favourable changes to the price of Australians exports, allowing the economy to sustain strong growth in incomes despite weak productivity.

This has allowed the volumes of goods to be increased that Australians can consume which includes imports by selling what they produce.

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

More Stories

Show More
australia economic outlook growth recession weak productivity

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State MPs locked in coal fired power battle

        premium_icon State MPs locked in coal fired power battle

        News Some parties welcome a new coal fired power station, while others believe it should be smaller or not built at all.

        Rocky couple secures tickets to sold-out Big Red Bash

        premium_icon Rocky couple secures tickets to sold-out Big Red Bash

        News Their purchase contributes to a $100,000 donation to bush fire relief efforts.

        Major bull riding event to raise funds for rural school

        premium_icon Major bull riding event to raise funds for rural school

        News Last year’s event was named 2020 Community Event of the Year.

        Build your club’s skills with development workshops

        premium_icon Build your club’s skills with development workshops

        Council News Sessions will focus on club planning, making the most of grant opportunities and...