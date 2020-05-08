’PROBLEMATIC’: Reason for Rocky’s dirtiest drain revealed

DIRTY: Workers surveying the amount of litter collected at the Denham St drain.

DIRTY: Workers surveying the amount of litter collected at the Denham St drain.

SUBSTANTIAL litter in Rockhampton’s CBD has seen Denham Street named as having the dirtiest drains in the area.

In a Drain Buddy audit conducted earlier this year by Fitzroy Basin Association it was revealed the drain, located kerb-side near the Alma Street roundabout, to be a litter hotspot.

It comes after nine Drain Buddy baskets were install across Rockhampton last year following a Local Action Community Reef Protection grant funded by Australian Government’s Reef Trust and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

Since 2019 the single drain has collected 1359 individual cigarette butts since, with 248 of those recovered from it in February after a 12-week period.

SUBSTANTIAL: FBA employees working through the litter saved from entering CQ waterways.

Overall, 33 pieces of synthetic stuffing, 128 paint chips, a mascara wand, 104 plastic film remnants, 95 pieces of glass and 1 syringe were recovered from the audit.

Community Participation Officer Bethlea Bell said the numbers of cigarette butts in particularly at the problematic site was difficult to comprehend.

“There are many influences which could be a factor in why this drain, above others, is a cigarette butt hotspot.”

DIRTY: Workers surveying the amount of litter collected at the Denham St drain.

“Foot traffic, the holiday season and general apathy may all have some impact. The common theme is humans in this equation, and that’s where this project is focuses its efforts,” she said.

A total 2369 cigarette butts recovered from Rockhampton CBD drains over the past 9 months were saved from entering Central Queensland waterways.

Sadly, it is not an isolated problem for the region as cigarette butts are responsible for over 50 per cent of all litter collected from 27 drains in Gladstone, Yeppoon and Rockhampton.