Producer sells 1100+ head at CQ cattle sale.

A large run of northern cattle made up a quarter of the yarding at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime Cattle Sale at Gracemere on Wednesday, as nationally low herd numbers stirred fierce competition at saleyards across the East Coast.

In total 4487 head were yarded, including more than 1100 head supplied by David and Wilson Statham from Sundown Pastoral Co, St Ronan Station, Mt Garnett, who had not used saleyard selling widely in the past.

The Statham’s regular agent, Liam Kirkwood, Ray White Livestock Townsville, said he had urged them to consider Gracemere.

“My client doesn’t regularly sell cattle through the saleyard system, and was originally quite hesitant,” Mr Kirkwood said.

“However, given the recent rain events, there has been plenty of competition for all types of cattle from southern buyers, and Gracemere was the perfect place to meet the market halfway.”

The Sundown Pastoral Co offering comprised 196 steers and 936 heifers, which sold mostly for lot feeding and restocking purposes. This included a very good quality run of heifers to return to the paddock as replacement stock which made 397c/kg or $916/head, weighing 282kg.

“CQLX is a really great facility, and we knew freighting the cattle down there they would be very well looked after,” Mr Kirkwood said.

“My client was really happy with how the cattle sold and there definitely won’t be any hesitation when this type of opportunity arises in the future.”

Garry Wendt, Ray White Livestock Rockhampton, acted as the selling agent on the Sundown Pastoral Co sale and said the large run attracted many buyers from beyond the local pool.

“We had a strong presence from our usual gallery but having that big run of cattle did attract a few outside buyers,” Mr Wendt said.

The overall yarding at Gracemere included 1883 steers, 2070 heifers, 403 cows, 82 bulls and 49 cows and calves and sold to a very competitive market.

“Everything was very strong with the largest increase in the cow segment,” Mr Wendt said.

Shadyland Pty Ltd, Moura, achieved 324.2c/kg or $1715/head for the top pen of cows which weighed an average of 529kg, while the average made 277.9c/kg. Nicole Galea, Habana, sold a good run of Charbray cows for 312c/kg, weighing 598kg, to return $1868/head.

Heifers in the 201 to 300kg weight range topped at 398.2c/kg with a quality pen of Brangus, supplied by Kraken Grazing, weighing 222kg, to make $884/head, while the average type made 341.1c/kg. Heavy heifers topped at 352.2c/kg.

Kim Borg, Sarina, made 422c/kg on a pen of Simbrah weaner steers, weighing 267kg, to return $1,128/head, while the category topped at 436c/kg and averaged 400c/kg.

Cows and calves hit $1675/unit, while the average pair made $1359/unit.