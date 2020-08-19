Primary producers footing the bill for road plan gaps

Clermont cattle producer Peter Anderson said gaps in road infrastructure meant producers were spending time and money to get their product to market. Photo Emma Boughen

POOR road planning that focuses on "emergency fixes" and high-profile urban roads is costing the state millions, key agriculture players say.

AgForce's Transport Committee chair Caroline Harris said up to half of a primary producer's expenses were being spent on transport.

"The truth is that government investment in road infrastructure hasn't kept pace with development in regional communities, rural industries, or farm machinery and technology," she said.

"Astonishing, considering that nearly half of the state's economy is generated outside greater Brisbane.

"It's completely nonsensical to spend millions upgrading a regional road to enable more efficient transport when substandard tunnels and bridges, poor port access, or traffic restrictions turn them into very expensive truck parks."

Isaac cattle farmer and AgForce councillor Peter Anderson said producers were forced to spend time and money stopping at breakdown pads to break down road trains into smaller combinations to get product to market.

The final stage of construction has begun on the Eton Range Road.

One of these pads is at the top of the Eton Range at Hazledean.

Mr Anderson said producers carrying more than a B-double had to split their load in half to continue down the road.

"It is very inconvenient and time consuming and it just adds a lot of extra cost to the trip," he said.

"The Peak Downs Highway for example, (the department) is doing up the Eton Range but after that there are some bridges that need doing, I believe, to have road train access to the port.

"We just need to link everything all up so that the benefit of that expenditure comes to fruition for industry."

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the department regularly consulted with AgForce Qld and was disappointed no acknowledgment was made of several major projects across the region to improve access for primary producers.

These include the almost complete Mackay Ring Road stage one that will improve heavy vehicle access to the port, the $350 million committed for the Mackay Ring Road stage two (Mackay Port Access Road), the Walkerston Bypass, Vines Creek bridges, and the $189.26 million Eton Range project.

The Eton Range upgrade will deliver a split carriageway for parts of the range to improve safety and efficiency and improve connectivity for over-size mining and agricultural vehicles.

Mrs Harris said a long-term strategy was needed to ensure investment balanced the needs in regional, not just metropolitan, Queensland.

"Providing a road system that meets the complex and sometimes competing needs of urban and regional cities, rural communities and our many industries including agriculture is always going to be a challenge - but one that needs to be taken on," she said.