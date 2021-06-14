Production rates at Grosvenor put miners at risk: Inquiry

An injured person from an explosion at Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah pictured arriving at the Royal Flying Doctors Service, Brisbane 6th of May 2020. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

UPDATE, NOON: Grosvenor mine workers were repeatedly subjected to an “unacceptable level of risk” because senior management failed to reduce production rates where necessary so as to not overload the capacity of the mine’s gas drainage system.

Part two of the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry’s report into the Grosvenor mine explosion which injured five workers was publicly released on Monday.

The scathing report found there was a “strong correlation” between the mine’s production rates and the occurrence of high potential incidents.

A ‘high potential incident’ refers to an incident which could have caused a serious adverse effect on safety and health.

“Each of the HPIs occurred on days of production substantially in excess of 10,000 tonnes, with the exception of HPI (number 15),” the report stated.

It went on to note: “Producing coal at a rate that consistently exceeds the capacity of the critical control of gas drainage subjects coal mine workers to an unacceptable level of risk.

“It follows that coal mine workers on (long wall) 104 were, at least from March 16, 2020, repeatedly subject to an unacceptable level of risk.”

LW 104 is the area of the mine where five workers suffered serious burns injuries during an underground explosion on May 6, 2020.

Anglo American Metallurgical Coal Business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson told the board it was his expectation that senior management would reduce production rates where necessary, so as not to exceed the capacity of its gas drainage system.

But the board found this did not occur.

It also found the Queensland Mines Inspectorate did not have complete information about the conditions of mining operations being conducted during LW 104.

“However, even allowing for that, the Inspectorate did not give LW 104 the attention it warranted,” the report said.

Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the board highlighted some factors which put production targets ahead of worker safety.

“This is a serious issue our government intends to investigate further,” he said.

“The most important thing to come out of any mine is its workers.

“The government is continuously engaging with all stakeholders, including workers’ representatives, when it comes to mine safety.”

Mr Stewart said the Commissioner for Resources Safety and Health had worked with the Queensland Resources Council and mining companies on an industry action plan to address the recommendations from part one of the inquiry relating to industry.

He expected this would be done for the recommendations and findings in part two of the board of inquiry’s report.

The Queensland Mines Inspectorate’s investigation into the nature and cause of last year’s explosion at Grosvenor is expected to be complete soon.

Mr Stewart said the events at Grosvenor were unacceptable and he would work with industry to protect workers’ safety.

On Monday Mr Mitchelson announced Anglo would invest a further $5 million to fund underground mining research to improve the industry’s knowledge in certain technical areas.

“We have been clear from the outset that the incident on May 6, 2020 in which five of our colleagues were badly injured was unacceptable. The safety of our workforce is always our first priority,” he said.

“Underground coal mining, particularly in the area where Grosvenor mine is located, is complex with many interacting considerations and, as the board has identified, further research into certain technical areas such as gas and spontaneous combustion management would benefit the industry.

“We will be helping to advance knowledge in these areas through our further $5 million funding commitment.

“The Board of Inquiry’s reports have made a number of recommendations, and we are confident we have already addressed, or will address, these ahead of the restart of longwall mining at Grosvenor mine later this year.”

Mines Minister Scott Stewart speaking in Parliament. Picture: Tara Croser.

INITIAL: A report set to lift the lid on the cause of one of the worst Queensland mining disasters in recent years is expected to be publicly released today.

Mines Minister Scott Stewart is set to table part two of the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry’s report into the Grosvenor mine explosion which injured five workers.

The document will also include findings and recommendations about labour hire arrangements and the roles of site safety and health representatives and industry safety and health representatives.

Mr Stewart received the report the from board on May 31 but at the time refused to comment on when it would be made public.

After the second tranche of hearings launched on March 9, the board heard evidence from 15 witnesses including mining inspectors from Resources Safety and Health Queensland, industry experts and injured coal mine worker Wayne Sellars.

The hearings explored the mine disaster that occurred on May 6, 2020 and the 27 methane exceedances that occurred at the mine between July 1, 2019 and May 5, 2020.

Injured coal miner Wayne Sellars, badly burned in the explosion at the Grosvenor mine at Moranbah on May 6 2020, arrives to give evidence at the coal mining board of inquiry. Picture: Josh Woning

Earlier this month it was revealed the Grosvenor mine site senior executive, also known as SSE, had moved to another role with mine owner Anglo American.

They were replaced with the former Grasstree mine general manager and SSE.

The shake-up coincided with the restart of mining development activities at Grosvenor – more than a year after the underground explosion at the site.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth said he hoped the change in leadership at the mine would bring an opportunity for workers to speak up about safety.

“The real change needed at this mine is the scrapping of the (labour hire) business model and the introduction of full time employment for these workers, that will bring job security and along with people feeling able to speak up,” Mr Smyth said.

