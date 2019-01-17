Menu
Water hyacinth in full bloom at the Fitzroy River's northside boat ramp.
Environment

Prof says blue-green algae is more toxic than hyacinth bloom

17th Jan 2019 6:23 PM
HYACINTH blooms in the Fitzroy River are nothing to worry about compared with blue-green algae that can be 10,000 to 20,000 times more toxic than taipan venom, says CQUniversity's Associate Professor Larelle Fabbro.

Assoc Prof Labbro was the first to identify cyanobacteria in Central Queensland. The book she co-wrote is still used by the National Health and Medical Research Council.

Her PhD thesis identified natural conditions under flood and after drought which caused the potentially fatal growth in our waterways.

"When high nutrient loads are sitting in a river which reaches over 25 degrees, the normal plant-related algae die off,” she said.

"Large concentrations of some of the toxins the cyanobacteria produce can affect kidney and liver function or fertility, or produce nerve damage and, in extreme cases cause paralysis.

"Some can even modify your genetic code.”

The cyanobacteria don't respond to herbicides that are used to eradicate less harmful plants such as hyacinth bloom.

"It can be the only thing left to grow and that's a real concern,” she said.

"The strain which was detected in the Fitzroy since 2010 can cause dead cattle, dead birds, dead fish.”

