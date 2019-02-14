University professor in critical condition

A respected Bond University professor remains in critical condition after almost drowning on Sunday morning.

Professor Christopher Del Mar, 69, was pulled face down from the surf at Miami and is in critical condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Paramedics were called at 5.43am Sunday when a member of the public rescued Prof Del Mar before alerting off-duty life savers who performed CPR.

Professor Chris Del Mar at Bond University. Picture: Supplied.

Prof Del Mar is a professor of public health and centre for research in evidence-based practice in the faculty of Health Sciences and Medicine at Bond University.

He started at Bond in 2004 as the Dean of Health Sciences and Medicine until 2009 and was appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research) from 2005-2010 and has been in his current position ever since.

Bond University Vice Chancellor and President Professor Tim Brailsford said the Bond community was in shock.

"Professor Del Mar's many friends and colleagues are struggling with the news of the accident. At this difficult time we send our best wishes to his loved ones."