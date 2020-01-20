Menu
The funds were allocated towards engineering department research but were instead diverted to Professor’s Chikaodinaka Nwankpa's private enjoyment.
Crime

Professor spends grant funds at strip club

by Robert Gearty
20th Jan 2020 7:18 PM

A former Drexel University department chair is facing criminal charges after an audit found he spent $US96,000 ($A139,616) in research grant funds at strip clubs and sports bars.

Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, 57, the former head of Drexel's engineering department, was arrested last week on two charges of theft.

"Mr Nwankpa inappropriately and criminally diverted tens of thousands of dollars that were allocated for research purposes toward his own private enjoyment," Philadelphia District lawyer Larry Krasner said.

Chikaodinaka Nwankpa was arrested only last week. Picture: Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office
Mr Nwankpa was freed on bail after a court appearance, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

Mr Krasner said Mr Nwankpa tried to hide the strip-club visits by itemising the charges as catering and food, ignoring that most took place between midnight and 2am.

He said Mr Nwankpa spent another $US89,000 ($A129,435) in research grant funds on iTunes, meals and other unauthorised purchases.

Drexel auditors said they found the $US185,000 ($A269,051) in improper charges took place from 2010 to 2017.

The university last October reached a settlement with the Federal Government - the source of the research funds - that called for Drexel to reimburse the stolen money to the feds.

After the audit, Mr Nwankpa resigned and repaid Drexel $US53,000 ($A77,079).

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

chikaodinaka nwankpa drexel university grants sports bars strip clubs

