Program a legacy in CQ cattleman Graeme Acton's name

Barb Bishop speaking in front of a crowd of agricultural students at the Graeme Acton Beef Connections Presentation Seminar. Vanessa Jarrett

AN INTIATIVE to get more young people involved in the beef industry, The Graeme Acton Beef Connections program is in full swing at Beef Australia 2018.

"One of the things working in the beef industry, the stories I hear is we are really short of young people in the industry and we can't get employees, families don't return to family farms,” Facilitator Barb Bishop said.

"The industry has to grow their own people and this is one solution to that.

"Through the mentoring program we can actually develop young people who can be future leaders in the industry.”

The program is hosted by Beef Australia and was named in honour of the late Graeme Acton, who was a leading Queensland beef industry identity known for supporting younger generations in the industry.

Graeme passed away in 2014 at the age of 63, from injuries he sustained in a horse fall when he was competing a campdraft event.

"Graeme was passionate about young people being trained and educated to come back onto the land,” Barb said.

"He saw the future of the industry as all about our young people.”

The late Graeme Acton at a campdraft in 2012. Chris Ison ROK210712cnewman4

The program launched for the first time at Beef Australia 2015 and is back for 2018.

The current program has three months to go and a new program will open at the beginning of 2020 for Beef Australia 2021.

"We have been overwhelmed this week with young people who want to join the program and industry mentors,” Barb said.

"We are really looking forward to 2021 because I think we are going to have a very enthusiastic lot of applicants.”