Program to help CQ businesses and start-ups stuck in a rut

Mayor Andy Ireland and Bright Sites co-founder, Kaleb Roberts, believe that small businesses can be a force for good and change the world. Picture: Contributed

Mayor Andy Ireland and Bright Sites co-founder, Kaleb Roberts, believe that small businesses can be a force for good and change the world. Picture: Contributed

Capricorn Coast business owners and start-up founders will have the opportunity to expand or kickstart their operations with an 18-week program kicking off from next week.

Livingstone Shire Council and Advance Queensland engaged Rockhampton-based online marketing company Bright Sites to deliver the Biz-Blitz program for existing businesses and start-ups who are feeling stuck in a rut.

Mayor Andy Ireland said Livingstone Shire was proving to be a hotspot for new and expanding enterprises, particularly in the wake of COVID-19, and it was important businesses were given every opportunity to thrive in their industry.

“If you’re a community member who is motivated to make change in yourself and your business, Biz-Blitz is perfect for you,” he said.

“Existing businesses will learn how to rediscover their product-market fit, validate an online platform, build a website, and expand their operations and should expect to walk away with a crystal clear content marketing plan to help generate more customers.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

“Those wanting to validate their new business idea will be supported to create a complete branding suite, build a website, and outsource time-consuming tasks.

“I suggest you ask yourself if you feel your product or service simply has to exist and will solve a problem for your customers. If the answer is yes and you’re prepared to learn the business skills required, you will be more likely to succeed.”

Biz-Blitz kicks off on June 2 with spots filling up fast.

Participants need their own laptop and mobile phone, about eight hours per week to commit to their business, one Saturday per month to come together with a group of like-minded, motivated individuals, and about $1000 in capital to invest in their business.

The cost of the program is $200.

For more information and to register, call Kaleb Roberts on 0413551998 or email kaleb@brightsites.com.au.