Program to help troubled teens get employment

A HIGHLY successful program supporting young people on the wrong track will be expanded into Rockhampton and Yeppoon next month.

The announcement came yesterday from Keppel MP Brittany Lauga hours before Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman announced a new service for Rockhampton vulnerable families for intervention before crisis point - funding for Act for Kids to run a family support service in the Beef Capital for five years.

Ms Fentiman said both programs were part of investment being made to help struggling families in the region.

Mrs Lauga said said Transition to Success (T2S) - the program for young people - will commence in the Rockhampton and Yeppoon areas in November 2017.

"Early intervention through programs like these are the best way to help our region's young people as opposed to just locking them up,” she said.

"Many of these young people come from troubled backgrounds - they've been in various foster homes, abused or neglected by their parents, exposed to drugs and alcohol addictions and let down by people who they should be able to trust."

"Specific programs in the Central Queensland region include T2S which is an evidence-based education and vocational training program delivered in a community setting for at-risk young people connected with the youth justice system or who are disengaged from education.

"Youth Justice developed the program through partnerships with schools, registered training organisations, not-for-profit organisations and private businesses to work with young people aged between 15-17 years to transition them into training and skills and ultimately into the workforce."

Mrs Lauga said the most recent data shows 59 young people have gotten jobs through T2S in a range of industries including scaffolding, carpentry, agriculture, panel beating, construction, landscaping and hospitality.

The Restorative Justice program is being delivered in the region to young people who are referred by the Queensland Police Service or the courts.