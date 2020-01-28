Program to launch new round of scholarships

AUSTRALIAN Charity of the Year for 2018, Friends With Dignity will soon launch the sixth round of its Little Friends Scholarship program.

The program, which is an Australian-first, awards biannual monetary scholarships to children throughout Australia who have faced, or are facing, domestic or family violence.

The educational and extra-curricular scholarships help to cover a variety of expenses from helping kids attend camp and after-school activities with their peers, to providing uniforms.

The first five rounds of the program have seen a total of 187 scholarships awarded, with a minimum of 40 scholarships on offer in round six.

“Two scholarships are guaranteed to be awarded per state or territory, with the remaining balance being awarded on an “as needs basis,” said Friends With Dignity Director and Chief Financial Officer, Julia McKenna.

“We established the Little Friends Scholarship program to ensure all children who are facing or have faced domestic violence have the ability to normalise their lives.

“The scholarships are designed to help young domestic violence survivors rebuild their confidence by finding something they are good at, and ensuring their education continues.

The not-for-profit organisation responded to requests from the community to contribute to their Little Friends Scholarship program by launching the Little Friends Scholarship Community Fund in round three, allowing the general public to also help children in need.

“Donations to the Little Friends Scholarship Community Fund can be large or small. All funds received will be pooled together in $500 amounts (the size of a scholarship), and all donations over $2 are tax deductible.”

Normally, all Friends With Dignity programs are on a referral basis from organisations and refuges, however, the Friends With Dignity Little Friends Scholarship program affords parents the opportunity to submit an application personally.

“The Little Friends Scholarship program gives parents the opportunity to tell their children’s stories, and how the scholarship will improve their lives,” said Ms McKenna.

“The application still needs to be co-signed by a support worker, General Practitioner, school principal, school counsellor, or the like.”

Anyone interested to apply for the Little Friends Scholarship Program can visit www.friendswithdignity.org.au/little-friends-scholarship to download an application form.

Round six applications opened on January 27, 2020, and will close on February 21.

The Little Friends Scholarship Community Fund website can be found at www.mycause.com.au/