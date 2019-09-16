Menu
NEXT STEP: Brittany Lauga and Barry O'Rourke announced latest progress for rehab centre.
PROGRESS: Latest details on rehab centre

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
16th Sep 2019 6:12 PM
A LOCATION is yet to be confirmed for the Rockhampton rehabilitation facility but Queensland Health is already looking for a service provider to run it.

The Health Department is inviting non-government organisations to submit offers to deliver Rockhampton’s rehabilitation service.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said once selected, the service provider will become part of the planning process and contribute to community consultation.

Interested service provider will have six weeks from today to apply for the contract to run both centres from next year. Construction of the residential rehabilitation facility is still planned for 2020.

“We want this facility to be one that other regions, states and countries look to as best practice. With the right NGO we can make this happen,” she said.

Organisations similar to The Salvation Army Australia who run alcohol and other drug treatment centres across the country are expected to apply.

“Early engagement (with the NGO will enable specialist advice to be considered as part of the design and fit-out of buildings,” Ms Lauga said.

“It will also assist in the early coordination of service delivery with other local service providers.”

The successful service provider will be responsible for the residential rehabilitation centre and a day program.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said a separate day program, running by June 2020, would be targeted at young people in need of treatment and support.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

