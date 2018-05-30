Progress on the environmentally friendly Cap Coast bags
THE LIVINGSTONE Shire bags are quickly going through production.
The brainchild of Rhodes Watson, he said the bags have finished being screen printed on each side and are ready to be sewn. They then will be checking for quality and then packaged up.
"There is 93 boxes weighing up to 15 kilo per box so I hope the house doesn't fall into the ground, it's 1.3 tonne,” he said.
The idea for the bags was a suggestion from his wife.
"To show every town in our shire, bringing the shire together,” Rhodes said.
And it has done just that.
"People have bought bags from Stanage Bay, Rossmoya, Glenlee, Glendale, The Caves, ordinarily they would have been bought at the coast,” Rhodes said.
"It's been really good, we have sold about 1300 bags to shop retailers for sale themselves.
"So people that have missed out, they will get one.”
With over 7,000 bags on order, it well exceeded Rhode's initial goal.
"I really didn't expect that many,” he said.
"I thought it would be good to sell 3,000 bags.
"It went past that in the first four days.
Rhodes said he "can't wait” to have the product in his hot little hands.
"It's been a long process but it's happened in a short time as well, we only started three months ago.”