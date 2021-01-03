Project could affect future operation of Gardens Tearooms

Rockhampton Regional Council plans to begin a refurbishment project at the Botanic Gardens “in the next few years” that will affect the operation of the Gardens Tearooms.

Council meeting documents indicate the 15-year tenant of the cafe, Marianne Williams, was on December 8, 2020 granted a three-year extension to her lease, which was due to expire at the end of November.

This was done to “ensure food and dining services remained available within the Botanic Gardens, ceasing only at an appropriate time for the refurbishment work to be undertaken”.

Ms Williams pays $22,611.36 a year for the land on which the Tearooms is located.

Documents said she “agreed in principle to continue trading from the kiosk for an additional three years until council refurbishment works commence”; however, “an extension of lease from 1 December 2023 may not be offered”.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted Ms Williams for comment.