Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Gardens Tearooms. Photo: Facebook.
The Gardens Tearooms. Photo: Facebook.
Council News

Project could affect future operation of Gardens Tearooms

Timothy Cox
3rd Jan 2021 3:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rockhampton Regional Council plans to begin a refurbishment project at the Botanic Gardens “in the next few years” that will affect the operation of the Gardens Tearooms.

Council meeting documents indicate the 15-year tenant of the cafe, Marianne Williams, was on December 8, 2020 granted a three-year extension to her lease, which was due to expire at the end of November.

This was done to “ensure food and dining services remained available within the Botanic Gardens, ceasing only at an appropriate time for the refurbishment work to be undertaken”.

Ms Williams pays $22,611.36 a year for the land on which the Tearooms is located.

Documents said she “agreed in principle to continue trading from the kiosk for an additional three years until council refurbishment works commence”; however, “an extension of lease from 1 December 2023 may not be offered”.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted Ms Williams for comment.

rockhampton botanic gardens rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fight leaves two in hospital, police investigating

        Premium Content Fight leaves two in hospital, police investigating

        Crime Police and paramedics were called early on Sunday morning.

        Driver permit system for Farnborough Beach being considered

        Premium Content Driver permit system for Farnborough Beach being considered

        News One of the most significant developments is that Livingstone has asked its officers...

        Accused DV offender claims victim pulled knife on him

        Premium Content Accused DV offender claims victim pulled knife on him

        Crime The defendant is also accused of kicking her in the head when she tried to get...

        Davies: council needs ‘fresh look’, long-term thinking

        Premium Content Davies: council needs ‘fresh look’, long-term thinking

        Council News At 32, Christopher Davies is the youngest on Rockhampton’s by-election ballot.