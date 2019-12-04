Project supports hundreds with over $31k

GIVING BACK: Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton, Councillor Jan Kelly with Livingstone Community Centre team members Billie, Fiona and Karen with some the goods donated as part last year's iCare Community Project.

ICARE Community Project continues to support hundreds of families in Livingstone

Since its launch in November 2017, the community-driven initiative known as the ICare Community Project has received over $31,700 in contributions and vouchers to assist local residents in need.

The ICare Community Project evolved through community conversations, leading to a desire to encourage shire residents not to give up, and to have a sense of hope and community support when experiencing hardship.

Deputy Mayor and ICare committee member Nigel Hutton said as it moves closer to the holiday season, the community is being reminded of the opportunities available to donate towards the cause.

“So far, the project has distributed $29,025 in vouchers to 440 recipients from November 2017 to November 2019 which is a fantastic outcome,” Cr Hutton said.

“This important initiative has been well-received by many local groups, individuals and organisations who have raised money or donated goods to support community members in their greatest time of need.

“However we want people to understand that this project means much more than just the donations themselves, it represents the moral support our community is offering, while also providing an opportunity for our Community Centre team to help residents identify other services and agencies that can make their journey less perilous and help them get back on their feet.”

Community Development Councillor Jan Kelly said this project has provided some marvellous outcomes for local residents and is a great example of what working together can achieve.

“Council would like to sincerely thank the Community Centre team for keeping the momentum going on this important project, as well as community members, groups and businesses that have donated significant amounts of money throughout this year as well as essential items to support local men, women and children who are experiencing significant financial and family stress,” Cr Kelly said.

“The Community Centre also accepts donations of items for other programs connected to the ICare Project including; Share the Dignity, Alternative Learning Spaces and the Dignity First Project (the John Street laundry and washroom facility).

“We find that the items most helpful for these programs include women’s and men’s personal hygiene products, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, soap, toothpaste, note pads, pens, pencils, USB sticks, school supplies, A4 reams of paper, and washing powder.”

Please phone 4913 3840 or drop in to the Community Centre, 80 John St during business hours if you would like to donate.