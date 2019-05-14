Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LAMMERMOOR: Council would like to understand what areas of the Livingstone coastline residents use and value, and why they are important to the community.
LAMMERMOOR: Council would like to understand what areas of the Livingstone coastline residents use and value, and why they are important to the community. Contributed
Council News

Project to protect Livingstone coastlines moves to next step

Aden Stokes
by
14th May 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council wants to know what areas of the coastline residents use and value, and why they are important to the community.

With the council progressing to the next stages of the Livingstone Coastal Hazards Adaptation Strategy project, residents are being encouraged to get involved in the upcoming community pop-up consultations.

"It's essential our decision- making on how and when to respond to coastal hazards is informed by reliable technical evidence,” deputy mayor Nigel Hutton said.

"This is important because our region has experienced the impacts of coastal hazards, and these impacts are expected to increase into the future

"It's also critical our decision-making is informed by community and stakeholder inputs because our communities have a lot of local knowledge and experience in dealing with coastal hazards and processes, and it's vital the CHAS incorporates this information.”

KEPPEL SANDS: Council would like to understand what areas of the Livingstone coastline residents use and value, and why they are important to the community.
KEPPEL SANDS: Council would like to understand what areas of the Livingstone coastline residents use and value, and why they are important to the community. Contributed

The CHAS is aimed at planning for the long-term functionality and protection of coastal assets. With eight phases, the council has already completed Phases 1 and 2, and is now commencing Phases 3 and 4, which involves developing an understanding of how coastal hazards affect the local area.

The council will hold a series of pop-up community engagement sessions from Friday, May 17 and Sunday, May 19.

For more information, go to https://getinvolved.livingstone.qld.gov.au/

KINKA: Council would like to understand what areas of the Livingstone coastline residents use and value, and why they are important to the community.
KINKA: Council would like to understand what areas of the Livingstone coastline residents use and value, and why they are important to the community. Contributed

CHAS Project Community Engagement Pop-Ups

Friday, May 17

Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre (former Michel's Patisserie shop) - 10am-4pm

Saturday, May 18

Yeppoon Foreshore (Amphitheatre area) - 7-9am

Lioness Park, Lammermoor - 9.30-10.30am

Kemp Beach - 11-11.45am

Mulambin Beach - 12.15-12.45pm

Causeway Lake - 1.30-2.30pm

Sunday, May 19

Emu Park Markets, Bell Park - 8am-12pm

Schofield Pde, Keppel Sands - 1-2.30pm

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Accused attempted abductor was on bail for other charges

    premium_icon Accused attempted abductor was on bail for other charges

    Crime The young man accused of attempting to abduct a stranger outside a Rockhampton pub named

    • 14th May 2019 5:09 PM
    Production at new Bowen Basin mine could begin by 2020

    premium_icon Production at new Bowen Basin mine could begin by 2020

    Business State approves coal mine with 80 year life span and no FIFO workers

    • 14th May 2019 6:05 PM
    Donations begin for family of 6 who lost everything in fire

    premium_icon Donations begin for family of 6 who lost everything in fire

    Community Family had only left 15 minutes earlier, didn't even have jumpers

    • 14th May 2019 5:00 PM
    Court decides Biloela family's fate

    premium_icon Court decides Biloela family's fate

    News The Tamil asylum-seeker family made a final bid to avoid deportation