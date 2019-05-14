Project to protect Livingstone coastlines moves to next step

LAMMERMOOR: Council would like to understand what areas of the Livingstone coastline residents use and value, and why they are important to the community.

LAMMERMOOR: Council would like to understand what areas of the Livingstone coastline residents use and value, and why they are important to the community. Contributed

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council wants to know what areas of the coastline residents use and value, and why they are important to the community.

With the council progressing to the next stages of the Livingstone Coastal Hazards Adaptation Strategy project, residents are being encouraged to get involved in the upcoming community pop-up consultations.

"It's essential our decision- making on how and when to respond to coastal hazards is informed by reliable technical evidence,” deputy mayor Nigel Hutton said.

"This is important because our region has experienced the impacts of coastal hazards, and these impacts are expected to increase into the future

"It's also critical our decision-making is informed by community and stakeholder inputs because our communities have a lot of local knowledge and experience in dealing with coastal hazards and processes, and it's vital the CHAS incorporates this information.”

KEPPEL SANDS: Council would like to understand what areas of the Livingstone coastline residents use and value, and why they are important to the community. Contributed

The CHAS is aimed at planning for the long-term functionality and protection of coastal assets. With eight phases, the council has already completed Phases 1 and 2, and is now commencing Phases 3 and 4, which involves developing an understanding of how coastal hazards affect the local area.

The council will hold a series of pop-up community engagement sessions from Friday, May 17 and Sunday, May 19.

For more information, go to https://getinvolved.livingstone.qld.gov.au/

KINKA: Council would like to understand what areas of the Livingstone coastline residents use and value, and why they are important to the community. Contributed

CHAS Project Community Engagement Pop-Ups

Friday, May 17

Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre (former Michel's Patisserie shop) - 10am-4pm

Saturday, May 18

Yeppoon Foreshore (Amphitheatre area) - 7-9am

Lioness Park, Lammermoor - 9.30-10.30am

Kemp Beach - 11-11.45am

Mulambin Beach - 12.15-12.45pm

Causeway Lake - 1.30-2.30pm

Sunday, May 19

Emu Park Markets, Bell Park - 8am-12pm

Schofield Pde, Keppel Sands - 1-2.30pm