Project to revitalise piece of Yeppoon history
THE tender process has started for a project that will revitalise Yeppoon’s former rail station building.
Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the state government was spending $475,000 on the much needed building maintenance works and she encouraged all qualified and experienced local contractors to tender.
“The rail station is a significant part of Yeppoon’s local history,” Ms Lauga said.
The maintenance works are the first step towards ensuring the building is structurally sound for future re-use.
Offers can be made via the website www.hpw.qld.gov.au/qtenders/