Rail traffic to Yeppoon officially commenced on January 21, 1910 when the line was opened by Queensland Governor Sir William MacGregor.The benefit to Yeppoon was enormous with a huge influx of visitors. Figures from Boxing Day 1913 show 1430 passengers arrived on four trains.This photo from the Yeppoon Historical Society was undated. Photo contributed.
Project to revitalise piece of Yeppoon history

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
30th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
THE tender process has started for a project that will revitalise Yeppoon’s former rail station building.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the state government was spending $475,000 on the much needed building maintenance works and she encouraged all qualified and experienced local contractors to tender.

“The rail station is a significant part of Yeppoon’s local history,” Ms Lauga said.

The maintenance works are the first step towards ensuring the building is structurally sound for future re-use.

Offers can be made via the website www.hpw.qld.gov.au/qtenders/

