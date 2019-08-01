Project update: $1.5b Clarke Ck project to deliver 350 jobs

Representatives of the Clarke Creek Wind Farm project team. Goldwind Senior Development Manager Nam Quach, Goldwind Community Engagement Manager Sunny Rutherford, Lacour Energy Director James Townsend (left) and Goldwind Managing Director John Titchen at the Clarke Creek Wind Farm.

Representatives of the Clarke Creek Wind Farm project team. Goldwind Senior Development Manager Nam Quach, Goldwind Community Engagement Manager Sunny Rutherford, Lacour Energy Director James Townsend (left) and Goldwind Managing Director John Titchen at the Clarke Creek Wind Farm. Contributed

HUNDREDS of local jobs are expected to be created according to the latest progress update on the massive Clarke Creek renewable energy project.

The 800MW Clarke Creek Integrated Wind, Solar and Battery Power Station is located 150km north west of Rockhampton and 150km south of Mackay.

It will have up to 195 wind turbines and ancillary civil and electrical infrastructure stretching 55km along the Broadsound Range.

Construction was planned to start in late-2019 or early 2020, creating at least 350 construction jobs over a three year construction period.

READ: New player enters electricity market and CQ could benefit

Once complete, in late-2022 or early 2023, the project would be staffed by 25 on-going positions.

Lacour Energy has partnered with Goldwind Australia to deliver the project with Goldwind supplying wind turbines to the project and managing construction works.

Goldwind Australia managing director John Titchen said the project was well placed to make a significant contribution to Queensland's renewable energy target and provide local benefits.

RENEWABLE POWER: Lacour Energy Director James Townsend (left) and Goldwind Managing Director John Titchen at the Clarke Creek Wind Farm. Contributed

He said detailed planning was underway, including finalising the transport route, facilitating local business participation and planning upgrades to local roads.

Once operational, the wind farm production will be enough to power about 590,000 Queensland homes, supplying about 4 per cent of the state's electricity.

The wind resource would be gathered mainly at night, closely complementing the daytime solar production from homes and businesses across Queensland.

Lancour Energy director, Mark Rayner said the transport route would see turbine components transported from Gladstone along the Bruce Highway and Marlborough Sarina Road.

The proposed locations of 150 to 200 wind turbines at Clarke Creek, 150km south west of Mackay. Lacour

”Each turbine will require 13 'over size over mass' loads with the longest being the turbine blades at up to 90m in length," he said.

”Upgrades to sections of the Marlborough Sarina Road are being designed by the project team.”

"We are engaging with the Queensland Government and technical specialists to finalise all necessary transport and traffic management plans for the project.”

All state and national planning approvals have been secured and the project team are working closely with Powerlink to finalise the arrangements for connection to the Powerlink Broadsound Substation.

An example of the wind farm layout for the proposed Clarke Creek project. Lacour

The tender process for civil and electrical works is ongoing with the evaluation of tenders currently underway.

Mr Rayner said he was pleased with the level of interest from local business and individuals for the Clarke Creek local business participation program, with more than 550 expressions of interest lodged.

"This is a key initiative to identify capability and capacity in the local community and maximise opportunities for local subcontractors and suppliers to participate in the project,” he said.

Interested suppliers and individuals should register their interest against specific work packages on the Clarke Creek Wind Farm project page on the ICN Gateway website.