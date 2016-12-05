Projects in motion at Men's Shed Gracemere

THE Gracemere Men's Shed is in a very good place with a lot going on which helps keep all the members very active working on various projects.

Some of the work being undertaken is private, some is for the betterment of the shed and other work is for members of the general public.

The types of work we take on is small jobs that a tradesman does not want to do or is too busy to do it.

Recently we moved the welding bay out of the main shed and have set this up in the lean-to.

All the power is installed in this area so now the men are busy setting up the machinery for all types of metal work.

Once this is completed it gives us much needed space in the main shed to set up all the woodworking equipment so the work on projects can flow smoothly through the shed from start to finish.

Shortly a new roof extension will be added to the back of the shed giving much more work space for jobs that can be worked in the open but under cover from the hot summer weather.

For this extension we want to say thanks to the Stronger Regions Grant from the Federal Government as we have won a dollar for dollar grant which allows us to put up the new roof extension.

New members are welcome at the Shed located at 100 Ian Besch Drive Gracemere.

We can be contacted on mobile 0407156596 or via our Web Site at www.gracemeremensshed.org.au Days of operation are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays from 8:00 am to 12:00 midday.