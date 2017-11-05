Projects pounded by Adani backflip

THE Government's Adani backflip has the possibility of knocking over other major projects for north Queensland.

Federal Resources Minister Matt Canavan has written to the Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility to ask whether PwC was working on any other projects, as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was unable to rule out further conflicts of interest involving her partner.

Her campaign was rocked on Friday when she announced she would veto a proposed Federal Government loan to help build Adani's rail line because her partner, Shaun Drabsch, had worked on the proposal in his role with firm PwC.

Senator Canavan questioned why the Premier had taken the step she did to veto any NAIF funding from the Adani project as it was not one of the recommendations from the Integrity Commissioner.

"The Integrity Commissioner did not recommend anywhere near what she has done,'' Senator Canavan said.

"She proposed three different options. The preferred option was that the Premier exclude herself from any deliberations on any NAIF project.

"This raises a whole lot of other questions for any other NAIF projects that may be helped by PwC. My view is that it potentially goes beyond Adani.''

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seen during a media conference at Daisy Hill Koala centre in Brisbane during the Queensland Election campaign on Saturday, November 4, 2017. Premier Palaszczuk has announced that if re-elected she will end broadscale tree clearing. AAP Image - Darren England

Ms Palaszczuk could not give conclusive assurances that her partner was not involved in further conflicts of interest, saying his work was commercial in confidence.

"What we know is there has been a breach of that commercial in confidence from PwC to the (NAIF) and the Federal Government.

"You have to look at the letter from the partners of PwC that said they will ensure that there's no conflict of interest."

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said the Premier's response appeared to be an excuse to step away from the mine because of internal party brawling.

"The Premier has said she has managed all conflicts of interest. If she's managed all conflicts of interest, then what is the problem?" he said.

"I never thought I'd see the day when a Labor Premier would put her job ahead of the jobs of thousands of regional Queenslanders simply to stay in power."