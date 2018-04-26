Prominent CQ businesswoman behind Yeppoon Lagoon cafe

RESTAURANT: This image shows the design of the Yeppoon lagoon restaurant.

YEPPOON'S new lagoon eatery will be open in a matter of weeks, operated by a prominent Capricorn Coast businesswoman.

The announcement was made on a new Facebook page for The Rocks Cafe on Tuesday.

Karla Way-McPhail was revealed on the page as the operator of the cafe.

She is the co-founder and CEO of underground mining contractor Undamine Industries and Registered Training Organisation Coal Train Australia.

Artist impressions of the Lagoon Precinct currently under construction as part of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project.

Although the cafe will be operational from Saturday, May 5, it will only serve cold drinks, sandwiches and cakes while the kitchen installation continues.

The cafe opening will coincide with the Yeppoon Lagoon's grand opening.

New photos of the awaited Yeppoon lagoon have been circulating on social media where it is full of water with tropical palms recently planted. FORESHORE YEPPOON

The lagoon, funded through Livingstone Shire Council, the Queensland and Australian governments, is part of the $53 million Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project.

Further details of the full program of activities for the Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct opening will be communicated to the community via Livingstone Shire Council and The Morning Bulletin.