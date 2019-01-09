Prominent home's riverfront status set to end

A distinctive home at the northern end of Picnic Point Esplanade will make way for a new apartment building.

A DISTINCTIVE Coast home once treasured for its near 360-degree riverfront views is set to make way for an eight-level apartment complex.

Former owner Anne Finamore sold the Picnic Point Esplanade property to developer Walter Iezzi in 2017, ending 70 years of family ownership.

"The reason I chose him was I love all of his other work around the place," Ms Finamore said.

She said another selling point was an agreement to relocate the top storey of the home to a rural property as a part of the demolition process.

"I loved that idea.

"That was one of the things that clinched it."

Ms Finamore said she was unaware if that agreement would be honoured but hoped it would.

She said her grandmother Edna Hart designed and built the round-fronted home in 1947 and it was gradually added to over the years.

"She just wanted to take advantage of the view.

"She used to sit in that window seat and she had a telescope and she could watch the ships out to sea."

Ms Finamore's father William Dean inherited the home from his mother and stayed there until 2013 when illness forced him into care.

All the while, the home's views were eroded by surrounding apartment building developments.

"Ours was the first house there," Ms Finamore said.

"We had to put up with them building."

Mr Dean passed the home onto his three children about six years before his 2016 death but they vowed not to sell it while he was alive.

"We didn't want to sell it... because he was so attached to it through his mother."

Ms Finamore moved into the home at different periods throughout her father's later years and lived there for a while after his death.

She said she struggled to maintain the property.

"It's enormous, the upkeep.

"The whole house had to be repainted every few years."

Mr Iezzi's apartment development application was approved last year but he has since applied to Sunshine Coast Council for increased building height.

An application lodged last month said the 25m maximum building height should not be measured from natural ground level but also include a flood hazard allowance of 3.18m.

"The building height changes align with recent amendments to the planning scheme," the proposal read.

Neighbour Rae Smith said she didn't want the development to go ahead and was angered to learn increased height was being considered.

"If they do a backflip and let him get away with that he is getting away with murder."

She has lived on the second floor of her apartment building overlooking the old home for the past four years.

"We bought there because it was on the river," Mrs Smith said.

"It has fantastic views."

She said she knew at the time it was very unlikely the old house would be there forever.

"We assumed it would only be townhouses because of the (small) size of the block.

"We didn't think we would get a gigantic building."

Mrs Smith said she was disappointed the old house would not stand for much longer.

"It is such a shame these houses with such character are being knocked down and these monstrosities are being put up.

"I thought it might have been old enough not to be pulled down but apparently it is not."

The Daily unsuccessfully tried to contact Mr Iezzi on Tuesday but previous press releases from his company have described the new 13-apartment complex as "exclusive".

He said in the release it was expected to appeal to buyers chasing property in the high-end of the market.