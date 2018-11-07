Menu
FAMILY MAN: Basil Nolan Jnr was killed in a workplace incident overnight.
Prominent horse identity killed in farm incident

Elyse Wurm
by
7th Nov 2018 9:56 AM
A FAMILY has been left heartbroken and a community is in mourning after father-of-four Basil Nolan, 45, was killed in a workplace incident at Gladfield late on Melbourne Cup day.

A well-known identity in racing and thoroughbred breeding circles, Basil ran the well-known Raheen Stud alongside his father Basil Nolan Snr, mother Diane and wife Natalie.

The stud is known as one of Queensland's most successful thoroughbred nurseries, selling horses up to $480,000, including at the Magic Millions Sales at the Gold Coast.

Basil Jr was also community minded, co-organising the St Mary's School race meeting at Allman Park.

The respected community man is survived by his wife Natalie and four young children.

Basil Jr was found by a fellow worker trapped in machinery about 11pm last night. The worker administered CPR after Basil Jr suffered critical injuries but he could not be revived and died at the scene.

    Local Partners