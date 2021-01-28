Menu
A sportsman is behind bars on remand after being charged with a whopping 19 violent offences including rape, assault and depriving a person of liberty.
Crime

Prominent sportsman charged with rape and assault

by SARAH MATTHEWS, Court Reporter
28th Jan 2021 1:51 PM
A PROMINENT Territory sportsman is behind bars on remand after being charged with a whopping 19 violent offences including rape, assault and depriving a person of liberty.

The 25-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared barefoot in the dock of the Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

He stands charged with 19 offences including 15 counts of aggravated assault, one count of sexual intercourse without consent, damage to property, stealing and depriving a person of personal liberty.

His lawyer Max Stretton successfully applied for the matter to be adjourned for a bail application.

The matter will return to court next month.

