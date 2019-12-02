Menu
Trainer Jared Wehlow was fined $3000 each on both charges. Picture Allan Reinikka
Prominent Rocky trainers fined for doping race horses

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 1:00 PM
HORSE RACING: Two leading Rockhampton trainers have been fined a total of $11,000 after two of their horses returned positive swabs after winning races at Callaghan Park racecourse.

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission conducted inquiries into swab reports of two winners from Jared Wehlow’s stable and one from Ricky Vale’s establishment.

Wehlow’s winners were the same horse, Mishnah, which won in Rockhampton on January 31 and February 14 this year.

QRIC Brisbane steward Daniel Aurisch reported that post-race urine samples taken after both of Mishnah’s wins were found to contain the prohibited substance dexamethasone.

In his report, Aurisch said Wehlow pleaded not guilty to charges about the findings of the prohibited substance in the samples but was found guilty by stewards.

He said Wehlow was fined $3000 each on both charges and his horse Mishnah was disqualified from both wins and placings were amended.

In determining penalty, Aurisch said Wehlow’s unblemished record over a long period had been taken into account.

Trainer Ricky Vale was fined $5000.
Trainer Ricky Vale was fined $5000.

Vale was fined $5000 after dexamethasone was detected in a sample taken from Now Ask Me after its win at Rockhampton on May 11.

Aurisch, assisted by Josh Adams, reported being mindful of Vale’s previous record which they reported included a penalty for the same substance 13 months previously.

Aurisch issued in his QRIC report the need for a penalty to serve as an appropriate deterrent to ensure racing is conducted free of prohibited substances.

He reported that Vale pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Now Ask Me was disqualified from the said race and placings were amended.

The QRIC report detailed that both trainers were made aware of their rights to an internal review into the findings from the stewards.

Aurisch flew from Brisbane to head the inquires at Callaghan Park on Wednesday.

