Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Promise to build new amphitheatre at Rocky hotspot

A $400k Labor election promise is set to bring more people to Mount Archer.
A $400k Labor election promise is set to bring more people to Mount Archer. Kiah Joyce

A RE-ELECTED Palaszczuk Government would support the transformation of Mount Archer with $400,000 in funding for one of North Rockhampton's most popular tourism spots.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said she had managed to secure a further $400,000 in funding towards Rockhampton Regional Council's Mount Archer Activation Master Plan.

"This additional funding will bring the Palaszczuk Government' commitment to nearly $1.4 million,” Mrs Lauga said.

Brittany Lauga, Member for Keppel.
Brittany Lauga, Member for Keppel. Allan Reinikka ROK091117alauga1

"I've been working with the Council to fast-track funding for an open-air amphitheatre to create a venue for small scale concerts as well as workshops and lectures.

"I have been advised that $400,000 will fully fund the amphitheatre and I am delighted to be able to confirm that the Palaszczuk Government will make that contribution.

"This announcement lays down another marker indicating Labor's support for projects to realise the full potential of the mountain for tourism and healthy lifestyle activities.

"The amphitheatre, at the heart of Fraser Park, will also be a marvellous wedding venue and provide the ideal location for Darumbal cultural activities and environmental classes, even operatic performances.”

The beautiful scenery of Mt Archer.
The beautiful scenery of Mt Archer. Contributed

Labor candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the new open-air amphitheatre would be a great space for the community.

"This new venue will bring additional tourists and locals to Mt Archer and cement Mt Archer as a hub for community events,” Mr O'Rourke said.

Labor candidate for the seat of Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke.
Labor candidate for the seat of Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke. Chris Ison ROK171017cpreselectio

"I am looking forward to attending future concerts and workshops at the new amphitheatre.”

Topics:  barry o'rourke brittany lauga mt archer qld election 2017 tmbstateelection2017

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Rocky partygoers turn up the festive fun

Rocky partygoers turn up the festive fun

Photo gallery: Were you snapped on city's nightlife scene?

Anti Labor and LNP group launches Rocky campaign

A still from action group Flick 'Em's campaign in Rockhampton.

Flick'Em spokesman says it's time for a change

Man hospitalised after North Rocky crash

Authorities attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision in North Rockhampton yesterday.

Police investigating after two-vehicle collision

Rocky's World Cup/NRL omission disappointing, not surprising

Australian Kangaroos player and former CQ player Ben Hunt is seen during training for this year's Rugby League World Cup.

CQ NRL Bid boss says Rocky lacks quality facility

Local Partners