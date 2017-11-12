Promise to build new amphitheatre at Rocky hotspot

A $400k Labor election promise is set to bring more people to Mount Archer.

A $400k Labor election promise is set to bring more people to Mount Archer. Kiah Joyce

A RE-ELECTED Palaszczuk Government would support the transformation of Mount Archer with $400,000 in funding for one of North Rockhampton's most popular tourism spots.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said she had managed to secure a further $400,000 in funding towards Rockhampton Regional Council's Mount Archer Activation Master Plan.

"This additional funding will bring the Palaszczuk Government' commitment to nearly $1.4 million,” Mrs Lauga said.

Brittany Lauga, Member for Keppel. Allan Reinikka ROK091117alauga1

"I've been working with the Council to fast-track funding for an open-air amphitheatre to create a venue for small scale concerts as well as workshops and lectures.

"I have been advised that $400,000 will fully fund the amphitheatre and I am delighted to be able to confirm that the Palaszczuk Government will make that contribution.

"This announcement lays down another marker indicating Labor's support for projects to realise the full potential of the mountain for tourism and healthy lifestyle activities.

"The amphitheatre, at the heart of Fraser Park, will also be a marvellous wedding venue and provide the ideal location for Darumbal cultural activities and environmental classes, even operatic performances.”

The beautiful scenery of Mt Archer. Contributed

Labor candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the new open-air amphitheatre would be a great space for the community.

"This new venue will bring additional tourists and locals to Mt Archer and cement Mt Archer as a hub for community events,” Mr O'Rourke said.

Labor candidate for the seat of Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke. Chris Ison ROK171017cpreselectio

"I am looking forward to attending future concerts and workshops at the new amphitheatre.”