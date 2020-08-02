Promise: We will get CQ’s rural fireys new sheds

FIREY SUPPORT: NQ First Party Leader Jason Costigan visits Mt Ossa Rural Fire Brigade for a handover of a firefighting appliance to talk up his plan to fund the construction of new sheds for rural firefighters.

CQ’s hardworking rural fireys will settle into some new sheds if the NQ First Party is successful in its quest to secure the balance of power after October’s state election.

To mark the official start to the 2020-21 bushfire season, NQ First Leader and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has pledged $4.5 million to build 30 new Rural Fire Brigade sheds throughout North and Central Queensland.

Mr Costigan is playing his cards close to his chest as to where the new sheds will appear around CQ, but given his plan to be in our region this week, we won’t have to wait long for an announcement on specifics.

“The men and women of our volunteer rural fire brigades do an amazing job every bushfire season and we need to do whatever we can to give them the best possible resources,” said Mr Costigan.

“This includes not only the provision of firefighting appliances and equipment but also a place to accommodate those firefighting appliances and equipment and where they can come together for training and meetings and even the odd barbecue and cold drink.

“These new sheds, like the rest of them here and there that we shall announce in due course, will only happen if we secure the balance of power and have the opportunity to implement our $1 billion Building the North program, paid for by mining royalties.”

FIRE BATTLE: The Caves Rural Fire Service firefighter Anthony Carter shared these photos of the blaze burning at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.

Mr Costigan said the Building the North program was part of his party’s flagship $6 billion Real Royalties for Regions program which was all about redirecting those royalties for job-creating projects in North, Far North and Central Queensland.

“This is critical in the wake of COVID-19 if we are serious about reviving our economy, starting in those regions as opposed to the southeast corner and working north,” he said.

“Whilst the pandemic remains the big talking point in the community, whether it’s in my electorate or further afield, it’s important that everyone realises that August 1 marks the start of bushfire season and hence NQ First making this commitment, subject to us winning the balance of power, so we can put North, Far North and Central Queensland first.”