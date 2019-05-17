PROMISES: What Beers and O'Dowd will deliver for Flynn
FLYNN will win regardless of tomorrow's federal election result, with both major candidates announcing key commitments to benefit the Gladstone region.
ZAC BEERS - AUSTRALIAN LABOR PARTY
- Complete Stage 2 of the Port Access Road
- Establish a Hydrogen Innovation Hub as part of $1.1billion national plan
- Planning study to commence the dual laning of the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Gladstone
- Upgrade the Beef Roads Network through Central QLD to increase accessibility for producers
- Buy the for-sale Mater Hospital site and expand services in Gladstone Hospital
- Establish a cancer radiation therapy centre in Gladstone
- Improving training equipment for TAFE Campuses in Emerald and Gladstone
- Provide 100 DHS jobs for Gladstone
- A public MRI License for Gladstone
- Expand gas supply into the eastern seaboard by allocating funding from the Northern Australia Development Fund
- Invest extra $6.1m in local health services, including almost $1m for Gladstone Hospital
- Invest over $27 million extra into schools across Flynn, leaving every school better off.
KEN O'DOWD - LIBERAL NATIONAL PARTY
- Stage 2 of the Gladstone Port Access Road
- $30m for CQUni School of Mines and Manufacturing
- A bulk billing MRI for Gladstone (locked in prior to election)
- $30,000 pledged to upgrade VMR Round Hill slipway
- $1m in funding to help build an interpretive centre at Town of 1770, legacy project for Cook 250th anniversary
- Almost $1m to Gidarjil to expand their Rangers program and $142,569 to employ more locals in the program (locked in prior to election)
- $2.1 million for the Biloela Heavy Vehicle Bypass
- $700,000 for early works to fix the intersection of Rosedale and Winfield Rds
- $1.7m for a coordinated support program for disadvantaged children and families in Gladstone
- $2.5m grant to help Gladstone PCYC expand its footprint and services