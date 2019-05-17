PROMISES: What Beers and O'Dowd will deliver for Flynn

FLYNN will win regardless of tomorrow's federal election result, with both major candidates announcing key commitments to benefit the Gladstone region.

ZAC BEERS - AUSTRALIAN LABOR PARTY

Complete Stage 2 of the Port Access Road

Establish a Hydrogen Innovation Hub as part of $1.1billion national plan

Planning study to commence the dual laning of the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Gladstone

Upgrade the Beef Roads Network through Central QLD to increase accessibility for producers

Buy the for-sale Mater Hospital site and expand services in Gladstone Hospital

Establish a cancer radiation therapy centre in Gladstone

Improving training equipment for TAFE Campuses in Emerald and Gladstone

Provide 100 DHS jobs for Gladstone

A public MRI License for Gladstone

Expand gas supply into the eastern seaboard by allocating funding from the Northern Australia Development Fund

Invest extra $6.1m in local health services, including almost $1m for Gladstone Hospital

Invest over $27 million extra into schools across Flynn, leaving every school better off.

KEN O'DOWD - LIBERAL NATIONAL PARTY

Stage 2 of the Gladstone Port Access Road

$30m for CQUni School of Mines and Manufacturing

A bulk billing MRI for Gladstone (locked in prior to election)

$30,000 pledged to upgrade VMR Round Hill slipway

$1m in funding to help build an interpretive centre at Town of 1770, legacy project for Cook 250th anniversary

Almost $1m to Gidarjil to expand their Rangers program and $142,569 to employ more locals in the program (locked in prior to election)

$2.1 million for the Biloela Heavy Vehicle Bypass

$700,000 for early works to fix the intersection of Rosedale and Winfield Rds

$1.7m for a coordinated support program for disadvantaged children and families in Gladstone