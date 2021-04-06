Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

‘Promising’ former Gympie boxer sells meth to cop

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
6th Apr 2021 12:30 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former boxer who once had a "promising career" has avoided a stint behind bars for selling methamphetamines to an undercover police officer.

Gympie District Court heard Mark David Hanson sold five clip-seal bags of the drug to the officer in a deal at his Gympie house on July 17, 2019.

The bags were kept in a container Hanson had tucked away inside an old sock.

Hanson's defence barrister said his 52-year-old client had a "promising career" as a professional boxer at the turn of the century but it came to an abrupt end when he was stabbed in the kidney.

The Gympie man then turned to drugs, which led him into legal trouble soon after which included a three-month suspended jail sentence in 2007 and further offences in 2015.

Hanson was warned by the judge any further missteps were likely to land him behind bars.
Hanson was warned by the judge any further missteps were likely to land him behind bars.

BONUS: Your chance to win $20k with free Courier Mail subscription

However Hanson's barrister said the latest offence had been the only time his client had ever sold drugs to another person.

"It's an isolated offence," he said.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren accepted Hanson's guilty plea to one charge of supplying the drug but warned him he was on his last legal legs given his history.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Tin Can Bay's famous dolphin pod suffers tragic loss

* 400 plants worth $360k in hydroponic Mary Valley drug set-up

"You're going to be spending a lot of time in prison if you don't stop," she said.

"You clearly have some drug problems that need to be addressed."

Hanson was given a one-year jail sentence with immediate parole and a stern warning from the Judge about what would happen if he "put one foot out of place".

"You will go straight to jail," she said.

boxing drug crime gympie court gympie crime gympie district court gympie sport
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Marney takes out top ladies Harley awards win at Rockynats

        Premium Content Marney takes out top ladies Harley awards win at Rockynats

        News The Cairns woman won her first bike in a raffle seven years ago and has been riding ever since

        New business to open on top floor of Stewarts in East Street

        Premium Content New business to open on top floor of Stewarts in East Street

        Business Years ago there was a cafe on the top floor which was iconic for their high teas...

        Seven things to do in CQ these school holidays

        Premium Content Seven things to do in CQ these school holidays

        Community Here are just seven possibilities of entertaining the whole family.

        LETTERS: Recent research shows Oz most vulnerable

        Premium Content LETTERS: Recent research shows Oz most vulnerable

        Letters to the Editor Australia has been identified as one of the most vulnerable