Promising interest on sale of The Great Western

Cameron McLennan in the Open Bull ride at the Top Guns Bull Ride at the Great Western Hotel.

The year 2021 might be one of new beginnings for The Great Western as the iconic hotel remains on the market.

The sale price tag has been lowered to $1.95m, down from the $2.45m listed asking price in August last year.

The Rockhampton venue was formally listed for sale in July, after owners Colin and Vicki Bowden with Denis Cox announced weeks prior they would be closing the venue for good.

The closure came as a result of COVID-19 and other factors including regulations around the Safe Night Precinct.

More than $1 million in improvements has been spent at the Great Western Hotel, including a huge facelift in the outdoor beer garden.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin this week, Knight Frank agent Neale Crow, who is representing the property, said he’d had some new enquiries this year.

The owners are also open to leasing the venue to the right operator.

“The owners are keen to make something of it,” he said.

An auction was originally planned for the property in August however it had to be cancelled as people from out of town couldn’t inspect the property.

The property has been marketed as one of Australia’s most unique pubs with the main attraction being the rodeo arena inside the hotel.

Over the years the pub has hosted many international artists on the stage and had many bull riding champions battle it out on the rodeo grounds.

The Bowdens bought the venue in 2014 and since then they have spent $1.6m upgrading the facilities include a modern, new, spacious beer garden.

The venue on average has a turnover of about $2.2m per annum.

