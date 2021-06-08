Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria has recorded two new cases of Covid-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor
Victoria has recorded two new cases of Covid-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor
News

Promising sign in new Vic virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
8th Jun 2021 7:27 AM | Updated: 9:19 AM

Victoria has recorded two new local cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

In a promising sign as Melbourne’s lockdown deadline looms, the Department of Health confirmed both cases were linked to current outbreaks.

One new case was also recorded in hotel quarantine on Tuesday.

It comes after the state posted nine new local infections on Monday – there are now 92 active cases in Victoria.

Health authorities are racing against the clock to control the spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant, infamous for its rapid spread across India.

So far the Delta variant is linked to a cluster of 14 cases in West Melbourne.

So far the Delta variant has been linked to a cluster of 14 cases in West Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor
So far the Delta variant has been linked to a cluster of 14 cases in West Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Wayne Taylor

How contact tracers control the latest outbreak will determine whether Melbourne’s lockdown will end at 11.59pm on Thursday.

The Department of Health’s list of coronavirus exposure sites across Victoria dropped in the past few days from more than 350 venues to 310.

A string of McDonald’s restaurants and Chemist Warehouse stores were the latest locations to be added.

Health and government officials will address the media later on Tuesday.

Originally published as Promising sign in new Vic virus cases

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver’s $1m lawsuit after he was rear-ended in Rocky crash

        Premium Content Driver’s $1m lawsuit after he was rear-ended in Rocky crash

        News The 38-year-old Sunshine Coast man alleged he has a permanent neck impairment and he was no longer able to do carpentry work

        CQ company to receive grant for mud crab exports

        Premium Content CQ company to receive grant for mud crab exports

        Business The company is looking to export live male mud crabs to China and has been awarded...

        LETTERS: Change the laws for juvenile car thieves

        Premium Content LETTERS: Change the laws for juvenile car thieves

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor about youth crime and Victoria Covid lockdown, along with...

        Magistrate: 'I don’t know why you think you are entitled﻿'

        Premium Content Magistrate: 'I don’t know why you think you are entitled﻿'

        Crime A man prohibited from contacting the mother of his children had his mother deliver...