Promoter who brought big acts to Mackay backs Rocky stadium

MISSING OUT: The lack of a stadium is hurting Rockhampton's chances of hosting large scale events that are instead going to Mackay like the 2013 Kiiss concert. Lee Constable

LOCAL music fans were crestfallen to learn about Mackay hosting another blockbuster concert while Rockhampton yet again misses out.

It's a sad story that keeps repeating itself with major events and musical icons like Elton John choosing to skip Rockhampton in favour of neighbouring cities.

One candid concert promoter has now come forward to explain the reason why - the lack of a decent stadium.

The man who runs 'Queensland's Number one promoter and event management' company, Q Live Rick Szabo knows better than most what it takes to put together a marque event.

He said if a stadium was built, it would help him "look at Rockhampton in a different light”.

Mr Szabo has previously brought Kiss, Motley Crue and Thin Lizzy to Mackay and yesterday announced that he would deliver a chart dominating line up of beloved Australian performers including The Living End, Birds of Tokyo and Pete Murray to Mackay's BB Print Stadium on September 22 for the event dubbed 'Sugar City Sounds'.

Combined, the acts have more than 16 chart-topping albums - including six number ones - seven ARIA awards, seven APRA awards and countless nominations, with Mr Szabo promising Mackay music lovers (and those who make the drive up from Rocky) the time of their lives.

He threw his support behind "anything that brings more entertainment to every region in Queensland and that includes Rockhampton if there are plans to ever build a stadium there”.

"We'd certainly like to bring acts to Rockhampton, I always do bring acts to Rockhampton, we've got Guy Sebastian at the Pilbeam [Theatre] and recently had Paul Kelly and Midnight Oil at the Great Western Hotel,” Mr Szabo said.

"But there seems to be a big gap in between those styles of venues and the Rockhampton music bowl, which is a great venue but it's out of town, outdoors, its' big and it's an enormous cost for infrastructure, bringing in the staging, the sound, the lighting and amenities.”

"A stadium already has all of that stuff in already, it would certainly lend itself to look at [Rockhampton] more favourably for this size of event.”

Mr Szabo believed that Rockhampton was a big enough town on the map of Queensland to warrant one.

He said the benefits of a new stadium wasn't limited purely to the music industry, with the sporting industry also able to reap the rewards.

"They're not just stadiums for one thing anymore, they're multi-purpose multi-use venue stadiums and that goes for all around the world,” he said.

"So many different things can come to the town.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke urged CQ to have their on the Browne Park Redevelopment Project with questionnaire available for the next two weeks at a pop-up stall at Browne Park on July 7 and online.

www.ditid.qld.gov.au/tourism/special-projects/browne-park-project