Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunrise was slammed for its segment on 'dole bludgers'
Sunrise was slammed for its segment on 'dole bludgers'
Politics

'Propaganda': Sunrise segment on 'dole bludgers' slammed

by Sam Clench
31st Jul 2019 2:29 PM

CHANNEL 7's morning show Sunrise has been slammed over its treatment of the Newstart debate, thanks to a "badly phrased" segment that aired this morning.

Host Natalie Barr introduced the segment, throwing to political reporter Olivia Leeming.

"New figures have been released showing just how many dole bludgers are trying to take advantage of the welfare system," Barr read off the teleprompter.

"An alarming number of people on Newstart are being penalised."

They tweeted the segment using the term dole bludgers. 

The figures in question, released by the government, show almost 80 per cent of Newstart recipients have had their payments suspended at least once over the last year.

The government has been accused of targeting "dole bludgers" in an effort to resist growing pressure to increase Newstart.

There was an immediate backlash against Sunrise online, as viewers accused the program of repeating "government propaganda".

Barr herself eventually responded, saying the show had "made a mistake" and the segment was "badly phrased".

More Stories

Show More
centrelink editors picks newstart seniors-news sunrise

Top Stories

    Alton Downs crash claims a second life

    premium_icon Alton Downs crash claims a second life

    News Hamish's mum says her son has his wings now

    Car crashes into business, elderly man taken to hospital

    premium_icon Car crashes into business, elderly man taken to hospital

    Breaking Both patients were elderly

    • 31st Jul 2019 2:19 PM
    VOTE: Who makes the best cuppa in CQ?

    premium_icon VOTE: Who makes the best cuppa in CQ?

    News Have your say on who makes the best cuppa Joe in the region

    'Hard to accept' 150 per cent flood levee cost blowout

    premium_icon 'Hard to accept' 150 per cent flood levee cost blowout

    News Rocky MP's concern about 'ever-escalating' price of the flood levee