Properties passed in across Central Queensland over weekend

15 Sundance Dr was passed in at auction on the weekend.

15 Sundance Dr was passed in at auction on the weekend. Ray White Yeppoon

THREE auctions were passed in over the weekend, pushing the properties back onto the market.

Ray White Biloela's real estate agent Sharon Gallagher's property at 2 Manton St, was passed in at $190,000.

The property received no bids and went back on the market at a list price of $195,000.

Despite the lack of bids, the property had gained some attention prior to auction.

"We're a bit of a flat market in Biloela at the moment,” Ms Gallagher said.

"It's pretty much performing as well we we would expect in this current market.

"People who are genuine buyers will puts the wheels in motion with finance pre-auction so they're in a position to purchase on the day.

"It depends on what level we're selling at but it's been a challenging market recently with not a lot of buyers.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Rentals have also tightened up within the town, with only a handful available.

"That's good news and we're hoping to see the flow o affect into sales,” she said.

The Biloela property is on a 870sqm allotment with double gates, a large shed, spacious kitchen and dining combo, a living room with timber floors and a ceiling fan, three bedrooms with ceiling fans and built-in robes, and a separate office.

The property is on a quiet street within walking distance to sporting fields, a swimming pool and schools.

Another property at 15 Sundance Dr, Zilzie, was also passed in on the weekend.

The four-bedroom home is located at Seaspray and is close to the beach, tennis courts, walking paths, a gym and a pool.

All bedrooms are doubles and the main has an en suite and walk in robes.

The home has open plan living with stack doors, an entertainment area, cathedral ceilings, air-conditioning, double car port, and is fully fenced.

A third property that was passed in was at 1038 Belmont Rd, Glendale.

The home has views over the Fitzroy River, with one hectare land, three bedrooms, a verandah and pergola, air-conditioned living area, a fire place, built in robes and a large shed.