A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were on scene at the scrub fire on Lindleys Rd. Photo: David Nielsen
Properties under threat from ‘fast running’ blaze

Zizi Averill
2nd Dec 2019 4:10 PM

A FAST running scrub fire could threaten properties at Etna Creek.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were on scene at the scrub fire on Lindleys Rd.

It is understood that five Rural Fire Service crews are heading to the fire.

The QFES spokeswoman said properties might be under threat as “it is close to assets”.

While a plane conducted air patrols of the fire, she said water bombing planes had not been assigned to the fire.

“At this stage we don’t have a water bomber assigned to this,” she said.

More to come …

