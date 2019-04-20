PROPERTY: Church hall space and five bedroom home for sale

COMMUNITY groups, this is your chance to snatch up a hall - and get a house at the same time.

156-8 Berserker St, Berserker, offers a very diverse opportunity and to match this, it is featured as The Morning Bulletin's House of the Week for Saturday's real estate guide.

Set on a 1366sqm block, is a low-set five-bedroom house with a large hall right next to it.

Over the years the hall has had many uses and is now currently being used as a place of worship for the Rockhampton Lutheran parish. The parish is in the midst of relocating.

Ray White Rockhampton City real estate agent Trent Neven (pictured) said the hall was not limited to being a church. So far he has received inquiries from community groups and a karate gym.

It could even suit a dance school or scout club.

"It would be perfect for someone like that,” Trent said.

"Because its got the house as part of it, I think it's a unique proposition to have a house and a big hall.”

The hall has two levels, with the large open "church” space on the upper level set among rich, polished timber flooring. This level also have several offices and rooms.

Down on the lower level is another huge living space which would be the perfect space for get togethers and informal gatherings after events. This is fitted with all the amenities needed, kitchen (that has more cupboards than you can count) and bathroom facilities.

There is also an undercover concrete area outside for the kids to run around, ride their bikes or play ball games.

The house is a low-set brick home.

Trent said the home is quite modern, it is long and narrow but still quite spacious.

The home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The main entryway takes you to the right and then down the hallway and down a set of three stairs to the living areas and kitchen.

Inside, the living areas are tiled with security screens in the windows and ceiling fans.

The kitchen has a great amount of two-pac cupboards with a laminate benchtop.

The bedrooms are carpeted and one has sliding door built- in cupboards.

The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite.

The family room and main bedroom lead onto an outdoor entertaining area.

The main bathroom has a large shower and bath with tiles that go up half the wall and a separate toilet.

There is also a laundry room and a built-in garage.

Outside, there are established gardens with a variety of plants that offer colour and texture and pebbled concrete driveways.

Trent could not emphasise how deceiving both facilities are.

He said they are both very big inside once you get in there.

"It doesn't look like much from the street, it's a very long house and good hall space,” he said.

"Everyone that has walked inside has been quite surprised with it.”

The buildings are on two lots, which offers an opportunity for them to be subdivided from one another, pending council approvals.

"If you wanted to have the hall and not the house, you can sell it off and reduce your debt off that way,” Trent said.

Expressions of interest have been open for two weeks and it is expected the interest will continue to build after Easter and as the close date nears.

"It's definitely unique, personally I like those kind of properties, rather than just sell the same type of houses, it's nice to get something different,” Trent said. "It's very interesting from my perspective.”